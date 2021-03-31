Left Menu

Assam polls: 310 CAPF coys, 90 Assam police companies deployed for second phase

As many as 310 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) coys and 90 companies of Assam state police have been deployed for the second phase of the Assam Assembly polls on April 1, Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nitin Khade informed.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:46 IST
Assam polls: 310 CAPF coys, 90 Assam police companies deployed for second phase
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 310 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) coys and 90 companies of Assam state police have been deployed for the second phase of the Assam Assembly polls on April 1, Assam Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nitin Khade informed. One constable and one home guard will also be deployed at each polling station. Besides this, sector and zonal police officers are continually monitoring the security situation.

In view of the worsening COVID-19 situation, the Election Commission (EC) had issued guidelines lowering the maximum number of voters per polling booth from 1,600 to 1,000. The guidelines also include sanitisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs), wearing of masks and other protective gear by polling personnel, the availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers, soaps, and water at booths.

Polling for the second phase of Assam Assembly polls will take place on April 1 for 39 assembly constituencies. In this phase, a total of 345 candidates, 319 males, and 26 females are in the fray. The number of eligible voters in the second phase of the election is 73,44,631. Out of this, 37,34,537 are male voters and 36,09,959 are female voters, while 135 are third gender voters. Also, there are 17,164 service voters in this election.

As many as 8,998 polling stations will be there in this phase and the number of auxiliary polling stations is 1,594 at 5,774 polling locations. The total number of all-women polling stations in the second phase is 556. The second phase of voting will be held on April 1

Polling for the last phase will be held on April 6 and counting of votes will take place on May 2. The first phase took place on March 27 with a voter turnout of nearly 77 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Overload: Poland struggles to cope as COVID deaths hit 2021 record

Poland sought to ease pressure on hospitals in one of its hardest hit regions on Wednesday as COVID-related deaths hit a 2021 record.As case numbers soar with the spread of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in ...

Reuters Science News Summary

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was extremely unlikely as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Broadways Diana musical to be shown first on NetflixA new musical about Princess Diana will premiere on Netflix before a planned opening on Broadway in December, producers said on...

Mbappe cannot be satisfied: Deschamps seeks improvement from PSG star

France head coach Didier Deschamps is seeking improvement from Kylian Mbappe and said that the Paris Saint-Germain star cannot be satisfied with what he has done so far. Mbappe failed to impress with his performance as France opened their 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021