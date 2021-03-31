Left Menu

BJP files complaint against Mamata Banerjee with EC over alleged threats

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 16:46 IST
BJP files complaint against Mamata Banerjee with EC over alleged threats

Accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of threatening its supporters with unspecified action once paramilitary forces leave the state after the assembly polls, BJP has registered a complaint with the Election Commission over her comments.

In its letter to the poll panel, BJP alleged, despite ''pro-active'' role of the commission, ''large-scale violence'' has been reported during past several days due to such utterances by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief.

To back up its claim, the letter written on Tuesday mentioned a widely circulated video of a meeting addressed by Banerjee at Nandigram on March 29.

''In the meeting she said the central paramilitary forces will go one day, but she will stay in Bengal. Who will then save her rivals,'' the letter quoted Banerjee as saying.

Raising objection to the TMC supremo's remarks, the letter signed by BJP leaders Shishir Bajoria, Arjun Singh and Pratap Banerjee said, ''Such statements are threat to free, fair and peaceful elections ... and have been brought to the notice of the commission.'' The saffron party also described the speech as a violation of the model code of conduct that urges political parties to avoid offences such as intimidation of voters.

''Threatening and criminal intimidation is not only an abuse of free and fair polls but also a criminal act as well as an electoral offence which needs strong and immediate check,'' the BJP said.

Referring to the video clip, the letter alleged that the Trinamool Congress dispensation has failed to prevent incidents of violence such as attack on voters, stopping polling agents from entering polling stations, targeting BJP workers in the run up to polls and on the voting day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Overload: Poland struggles to cope as COVID deaths hit 2021 record

Poland sought to ease pressure on hospitals in one of its hardest hit regions on Wednesday as COVID-related deaths hit a 2021 record.As case numbers soar with the spread of a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first identified in ...

Reuters Science News Summary

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that the virus was probably transmitted from bats to humans through another animal, and that a lab leak was extremely unlikely as a cause, a summary seen by Reuters said on Monday. The...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Broadways Diana musical to be shown first on NetflixA new musical about Princess Diana will premiere on Netflix before a planned opening on Broadway in December, producers said on...

Mbappe cannot be satisfied: Deschamps seeks improvement from PSG star

France head coach Didier Deschamps is seeking improvement from Kylian Mbappe and said that the Paris Saint-Germain star cannot be satisfied with what he has done so far. Mbappe failed to impress with his performance as France opened their 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021