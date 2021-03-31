Democracy should be last word in Mamata's dictionary: BJP

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP on Wednesday said that democracy should be the last word in her dictionary as it hit back at her following her letter to opposition leaders against the Narendra Modi government's alleged assault on democracy. ''Democracy should be the last word in @MamataOfficial & @AITCofficial dictionary. Their cadre attack @BJP4Bengal candidates, intimidate voters, capture booths, block all hoardings and at the end leaders preach Democracy,'' BJP general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh tweeted. The sharp attack by Santosh came following Banerjee's letters to non-BJP leaders, expressing serious concern over alleged ''assaults'' by the BJP and its government on democracy and constitutional federalism of India. Ahead of the second phase of polls in the state, Banerjee's letter, which was released by the TMC on Wednesday, seeks to drum up support from opposition leaders by highlighting how non-BJP states have suffered due to the saffron party-led Centre's actions.

