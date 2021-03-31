Left Menu

Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, Kurz says

Austria will probably order a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday, without specifying whether the country would await approval by the European Medicines Agency before using it. The conservative Kurz is under fire from opposition parties because his government did not buy as many coronavirus vaccines as it could have under the European Union's collective purchasing scheme.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:16 IST
Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, Kurz says

Austria will probably order a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday, without specifying whether the country would await approval by the European Medicines Agency before using it.

The conservative Kurz is under fire from opposition parties because his government did not buy as many coronavirus vaccines as it could have under the European Union's collective purchasing scheme. Only two other EU countries, Hungary and Slovakia, have ordered the Russian vaccine and only Hungary has used it. The issue is so controversial in Slovakia that it sparked a political crisis that prompted Prime Minister Igor Matovic to resign on Tuesday.

"We are in the final metres and a Sputnik order can probably be placed next week," Kurz said in a statement issued by his office. He previously said Austria would not use Sputnik without EMA approval, but statements on Wednesday and Tuesday made no mention of this. The deal would involve 300,000 doses being delivered in April, 500,000 in May and 200,000 in early June, it added.

The Italian region of Campania has signed an agreement to buy the vaccine, but only after EMA approval. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed possible cooperation on vaccines with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a joint video conference on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-T refunds of over Rs 2.24 lakh cr issued this fiscal till Mar 29

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday said it has issued refunds worth over Rs 2.24 lakh crore to more than 2.37 crore taxpayers till March 29 in the current fiscal year.This include Rs 85,012 crore personal income tax refunds to 2.33 cror...

Mehbooba Mufti supports Mamata Banerjee's pitch for opposition unity

Expressing solidarity with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said it is imperative for the opposition parties in the country to unite in order to protect democracy and its cherished values.M...

"Gosh, no!" UK's Sunak says not embarrassed by Deliveroo IPO

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said he was not embarrassed by the plunge in the shares of Deliveroo in their trading debut on Wednesday, after he endorsed the tech company as a British success story.Gosh, no... share prices go up, sha...

DDMA to randomly test for COVID flyers coming from states where cases are rising: Delhi airport

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority DDMA will conduct random COVID-19 test of passengers coming from states where there has been a surge in cases recently, said the Delhi airports operator DIAL on Wednesday.The Centre had on Tuesday sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021