Swedish government postpones easing of some COVID restrictions

Sweden's government will postpone a planned easing of some COVID restrictions until at least May 3 amid a severe third wave of the virus, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Wednesday.

"The situation is serious," Lofven said at a news conference. "The spread of infection is at a high level."

The health agency on Tuesday asked the government to postpone the previously announced easing, which included raising the limit on the number of visitors to amusement parks, concerts and football matches.

