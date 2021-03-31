BJP will come to power in Bengal by winning over 200 seats: Prahlad

Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Wednesday asserted that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal by bagging over 200 assembly seats.

The Union tourism minister canvassed in Mal constituency in Jalpaiguri district in support of BJP candidate Mahesh Bagey.

He first conducted a door-to-door campaign in Odlabari area and then undertook a march in Malbazar town.

Besides Bagey, BJP's Jalpaiguri MP Jayanta Roy, Nagrakata MLA Sukra Munda and the party's district chief Bapi Goswami accompanied Patel.

''The BJP had done good results in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Our party will come to power in the state by winning over 200 seats in the assembly polls,'' Patel told reporters.

BJP's star campaigner Mithun Chakraborty also campaigned in Madarihat assembly constituency in neighbouring Alipurduar district in support of sitting MLA Manoj Tigga.

The actor said that the BJP will free West Bengal from anti-social elements after coming to power.

Madarihat will go to the polls in the fourth phase on April 10, while voters in Mal constituency will exercise their franchise in the fifth phase on April 17.

