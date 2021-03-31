If DMK comes to power in TN, it will loot people's properties, says Palaniswami

Left Menu

ANI | Tambaram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:07 IST
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami speaking in Tambaram on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday refuted corruption allegations by the DMK against AIADMK ministers and said if MK Stalin-led party comes to power then it will loot people's properties. "DMK leaders are spreading false news about AIADMK ministers. Stalin had given corruption proof to the Governor but these are false allegations. I can have a debate with Stalin whether his ministers or AIADMK ministers have done corruption... Only giving some complaints to the Governor does not make us corrupt."

Alleging that the DMK is famous for "rowdyism", he said: DMK members go to the shops and fight for free things. If AIADMK government rules, all your property will be safe but DMK will loot it all if they come to power." "In DMK regime, 14,000 acres of land have been taken by DMK groups then it was AMMA who retrieved it," he added.

The Chief Minister also targetted the DMK over dynasty politics. "Earlier both MK Stalin and Udayanidhi said that their family will not come into politics. But like we said their dynasty politics has started. Udhayanidhi Stalin came now and in future, his son will be DMK leader," he said.

The Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

