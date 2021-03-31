PM Modi, CM Vijayan two sides of the same coin: Jairam Ramesh

Attacking the BJP and the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are two sides of the same coin.

He also lashed out at Vijayan and said it was impossible to retain the democratic spirit of the state with him heading the government.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who was in Kerala to campaign for the Congress-led United Democratic Front in the state, said people should vote for his party as only through a victory in Kerala that the Congress party will become strong nationally.

''Kerala has to retain its democratic traditions and spirit and with this chief minister (Pinarayi Vijayan), it is simply impossible because this chief minister and Mr Narendra Modi are two sides of thesame coin.'' ''Why should people of Kerala vote for Congress party? First of all, a vote for congress is a vote for UDF and democracy.The only party that can take on Modi and the BJP at the Centre is the Congress party,'' Ramesh told reporters.

Only the Congress party can replace Modi in 2024 and save India and its secular and democratic traditions, he said.

''And it's only through a victory in Kerala that the Congress party will become strong nationally.The revivalof Congress to fight Modi will begin from Kerala..a vote for Congress and the UDF onApril 6 (polling day) is a vote for an alternative to Modi and BJP at the Centre in 2024,'' the former Union Minister said.

''It's clear that India as we have known it.the India of Gandhi, the India of Tagore, the India of Narayana Guru, the India of Ambedkar, the India of Nehru will not survive another term of Modi and Shah in 2024,'' he said.

Ramesh said the Left has disappeared in Tripura and West Bengal and cannot takeon Modi.

''By voting for UDF and Congress on April 6, you will strengthen the Congress nationally and the only national force that can challenge the BJP, that can provide an alternative to the BJP is the Congress party,'' he added.PTI RRT BN BN

