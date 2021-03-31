Left Menu

PM Modi, CM Vijayan two sides of the same coin: Jairam Ramesh

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:10 IST
PM Modi, CM Vijayan two sides of the same coin: Jairam Ramesh

Attacking the BJP and the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are two sides of the same coin.

He also lashed out at Vijayan and said it was impossible to retain the democratic spirit of the state with him heading the government.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who was in Kerala to campaign for the Congress-led United Democratic Front in the state, said people should vote for his party as only through a victory in Kerala that the Congress party will become strong nationally.

''Kerala has to retain its democratic traditions and spirit and with this chief minister (Pinarayi Vijayan), it is simply impossible because this chief minister and Mr Narendra Modi are two sides of thesame coin.'' ''Why should people of Kerala vote for Congress party? First of all, a vote for congress is a vote for UDF and democracy.The only party that can take on Modi and the BJP at the Centre is the Congress party,'' Ramesh told reporters.

Only the Congress party can replace Modi in 2024 and save India and its secular and democratic traditions, he said.

''And it's only through a victory in Kerala that the Congress party will become strong nationally.The revivalof Congress to fight Modi will begin from Kerala..a vote for Congress and the UDF onApril 6 (polling day) is a vote for an alternative to Modi and BJP at the Centre in 2024,'' the former Union Minister said.

''It's clear that India as we have known it.the India of Gandhi, the India of Tagore, the India of Narayana Guru, the India of Ambedkar, the India of Nehru will not survive another term of Modi and Shah in 2024,'' he said.

Ramesh said the Left has disappeared in Tripura and West Bengal and cannot takeon Modi.

''By voting for UDF and Congress on April 6, you will strengthen the Congress nationally and the only national force that can challenge the BJP, that can provide an alternative to the BJP is the Congress party,'' he added.PTI RRT BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England rugby proposes height, weight limits for trans women

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The body that runs English rugby union outlined plans on Wednesday to limit the height and weight of transgender players in the womens game, amid a global furore over fair play ...

50 students of two J-K schools test positive for COVID-19

At least 50 students of two schools in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, forcing the authorities to close the institutions for a week, officials said.Thirty-six students of Noorani...

Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government

Lebanons Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis.Everyone must know the country has ru...

Indian technology services could touch $300-350bn in revenues by 2025: Nasscom

Indias technology services industrys growth can accelerate by 2-4 per cent over the next five years, reaching USD 300-350 billion in annual revenues on the back of a cloud, artificial intelligence AI, cybersecurity, and other emerging techn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021