Rajnath Singh slams DMK's A Raja for remarks against TN CM

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday lashed out at DMK leader A Raja for his alleged vulgar remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, saying the Lok Sabha MP has not just insulted the women of the state, but ''mothers and sisters'' all over the country.

The Dravidian party will not be forgiven and people of the state will give a befitting and strong reply during the April 6 Assembly elections, he said in poll rallies in Udhagamandalam (Nilgiris) and Thalli in Krishnagiri district.

The Defence Minister, referring to the recent Indo-China standoff at Ladakh, said that due to the valour and bravery of Indian soldiers, the eastern neighbour could not take away even an inch of land and asserted none can do so.

''Our Government has never compromised with the unity, integrity and territorial integrity of India, nor will we ever allow it to happen in the future. I want to assure everyone that no one can ever take even an inch of our land,'' he said.

Lashing out at Raja for his alleged offensive remarks against Palaniswami, targeting his mother, Singh said they were ''shameful.'' ''..whatever he spoke about Chief Minister Palaniswami is shameful and I condemn it. In a healthy democracy, dignified language should be used and whatever the senior DMK leader had said, I don't want to repeat because it is shameful,'' he said.

''He has defamed not just Tamil Nadu, but insulted our mothers and sisters of the country by making such remarks and people will give a strong reply to this in the ensuing polls,'' Singh added.

Raja had stoked a controversy after he made alleged derogatory remarks against Palaniswami and his mother during the campaign for the April 6 Assembly polls, with the EC issuing a notice to him on the matter, even as the police booked him under the IPC and Representation of People Act.

Hitting out at the DMK, Singh alleged that it ''wants to ensure people's support and votes on communal basis.'' ''But BJP does not do politics of caste, creed and religion,'' he said, adding, it strived for justice for all.

''Justice for all, appeasement of none--this is our policy,'' Singh asserted.

Ridiculing the Congress-DMK alliance in the state, he said the two parties were ''strange bedfellows'' who were married to each other, but with no chemistry.

The ''common thread'' binding them was ''appeasement'' but BJP never did it, Singh asserted.

After the demise of DMK President M Karunanidhi, it has been DMK's ''sunset'', he said, apparently alluding to the party's Rising Sun symbol.

On the Indo-China standoff, he said the Centre ''proved we are not a weak government'' and credited the Indian soldiers' bravery and valour for China not able to take away Indian land.

''Congress is questioning the supreme sacrifice of our Galwan martyrs,''he said,while criticising the opposition party and asked the crowd if he organisation was ''good or bad.'' Underlining the Centre's commitment to doubling farmers' income by 2022, he said it was for this purpose the three Agri laws were brought in by the NDA government, although they have been now facing stiff resistance from ryots, who have been protesting outside Delhi against the legislations for over four months now.

Like the Rs 6,000 income support for farmers, fishermen would also be given similar assistance, he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his ''effective and efficient'' handling of the coronavirus pandemic, Singh took pride in the Make in India vaccines now being exported to 72 countries.

By doing so, Modi had ensured protection for not only Indian citizens, but also those in foreign countries, he added and appreciated the scientists behind the vaccines.

The economy was now on track and the IMF has predicted double digit growth next year.

''The Centre has shown how to function during a crisis,'' he added.

Batting for the NDA alliance in the ensuing polls in the state, Singh said it was working on the ideals and ideology of late chief ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, even as he recalled her support for the late A B Vajpayee to become Prime Minister.

He promised prohibition if the coalition was voted to power and assured there will be a ''double engine growth'' for the state with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and BJP at the Centre.

''We are fighting this election with one vision-- development and welfare of people of Tamil Nadu,'' he said.

If the NDA comes to power in the state, it will ensure ''that no one dares to indulge in corruption like 2G, 3G,'' he said.

He also recalled Modi's various pro-Tamil Nadu initiatives, including the Defence Corridor and pointed out at the former's visit to Jaffna in Sri Lanka in 2015 as part of his Tamil outreach, besides India's housing projects for them.

