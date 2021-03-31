Moldova introduces state of emergency to contain coronavirus pandemic

Moldova introduces state of emergency to contain coronavirus pandemicReuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:32 IST
Moldovan lawmakers voted on Wednesday to introduce a state of emergency for 60 days to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a move which allies of pro-Western President Maia Sandu cast as a ploy to delay a snap election.
The eastern European country of 3.5 million, where the West and Russia vie for influence, has been in political limbo since Sandu defeated the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in the presidential election last November.
