Moldova introduces state of emergency to contain coronavirus pandemic

Moldovan lawmakers voted on Wednesday to introduce a state of emergency for 60 days to fight the coronavirus pandemic, a move which allies of pro-Western President Maia Sandu cast as a ploy to delay a snap election.

The eastern European country of 3.5 million, where the West and Russia vie for influence, has been in political limbo since Sandu defeated the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in the presidential election last November.

