Left Menu

Stones hurled at shops durng UP CM's procession

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:34 IST
Stones hurled at shops durng UP CM's procession

Coimbatore, Mar 31 (PTI): A group of BJP workers on motorcycles allegedly hurled stones at shops asking the owners to down shutters as a procession to welcome Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was being taken out here, police said on Wednesday.

Action would be taken against the culprits, the police said.

Meanwhile, representatives of various political parties and organisations submitted a memorandum to the district Collector seeking action on BJP candidate Vanathi Srinivasan for the incident and not allow her to contest the April 6 Assembly poll from the Coimbatore South constituency.

Claiming that the stones were hurled at some street vendors too, the representatives from Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam, Popular Front of India, SDPI, alleged that the BJP and Hindu Munnani workers had not taken permission to carry out the motorcycle procession thereby violating the election code.

Based on the complaint, action would be initiated against the workers, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

England rugby proposes height, weight limits for trans women

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The body that runs English rugby union outlined plans on Wednesday to limit the height and weight of transgender players in the womens game, amid a global furore over fair play ...

50 students of two J-K schools test positive for COVID-19

At least 50 students of two schools in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, forcing the authorities to close the institutions for a week, officials said.Thirty-six students of Noorani...

Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government

Lebanons Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis.Everyone must know the country has ru...

Indian technology services could touch $300-350bn in revenues by 2025: Nasscom

Indias technology services industrys growth can accelerate by 2-4 per cent over the next five years, reaching USD 300-350 billion in annual revenues on the back of a cloud, artificial intelligence AI, cybersecurity, and other emerging techn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021