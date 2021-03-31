Left Menu

AAP to focus on 'Kejriwal model' to woo voters in UP panchayat polls: AAP MP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:37 IST
AAP to focus on 'Kejriwal model' to woo voters in UP panchayat polls: AAP MP

The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on the 'Kejriwal model' which focuses on providing electricity, water, health and medical facilities to the people, party MP Sanjay Singh said Wednesday.

He told a press conference here that his party will give tickets in the 2022 UP Assembly elections to those who emerge victorious in the panchayat polls with AAP support.

The Rajya Sabha member expressed concern over the brief campaign period for candidates and urged the state election commission to re-work the poll schedule.

The three-tier panchayat polls in the state will be held in four phases.

Polling for all the gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats will be held on April 15, 19, 26 and 29 and the counting of votes will be taken up from 8 am on May 2.

Singh claimed that candidates supported by the ruling BJP in western UP were facing an uphill task as farmers in the region were unhappy with the Centre's agriculture policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ballot review enters second day in landmark Amazon union election

Amazon.com Incs landmark union election has resumed Wednesday morning with a second session of reviewing ballots from employees in Alabama, who are deciding whether to organize one of the companys U.S. warehouses for the first time. The U.S...

AAP to hold protest on Apr 7 against high power tariffs in Punjab

Punjabs main opposition party AAP on Wednesday announced it will launch an agitation from April 7 against rising electricity tariffs in the state.Punjab Aam Aadmi Party chief Bhagwant Mann said the party would force the state government to ...

England rugby proposes height, weight limits for trans women

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The body that runs English rugby union outlined plans on Wednesday to limit the height and weight of transgender players in the womens game, amid a global furore over fair play ...

50 students of two J-K schools test positive for COVID-19

At least 50 students of two schools in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, forcing the authorities to close the institutions for a week, officials said.Thirty-six students of Noorani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021