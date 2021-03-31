AAP to focus on 'Kejriwal model' to woo voters in UP panchayat polls: AAP MP

AAP to focus on 'Kejriwal model' to woo voters in UP panchayat polls: AAP MPPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:37 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on the 'Kejriwal model' which focuses on providing electricity, water, health and medical facilities to the people, party MP Sanjay Singh said Wednesday.
He told a press conference here that his party will give tickets in the 2022 UP Assembly elections to those who emerge victorious in the panchayat polls with AAP support.
The Rajya Sabha member expressed concern over the brief campaign period for candidates and urged the state election commission to re-work the poll schedule.
The three-tier panchayat polls in the state will be held in four phases.
Polling for all the gram panchayats, kshetra panchayats and zila panchayats will be held on April 15, 19, 26 and 29 and the counting of votes will be taken up from 8 am on May 2.
Singh claimed that candidates supported by the ruling BJP in western UP were facing an uphill task as farmers in the region were unhappy with the Centre's agriculture policies.
