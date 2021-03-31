Left Menu

Bengal polls: Ahead of phase 2, BJP complains to EC against TMC's Kalyan Banerjee

The BJP on Wednesday reached out to the Election Commission and filed a complaint against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for allegedly misinforming and misleading the electorates by levelling false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ECI.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:47 IST
Bengal polls: Ahead of phase 2, BJP complains to EC against TMC's Kalyan Banerjee
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Wednesday reached out to the Election Commission and filed a complaint against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee for allegedly misinforming and misleading the electorates by levelling false allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ECI. The BJP has urged the EC to take strict action against Banerjee on his conduct.

"... gun down the party-workers of Trinamool Congress... Amit Shah has understood that BJP's state and condition in West Bengal are poor... [BJP will] take the help of the Election Commission to carry out gun violence during the election... Election Commission expressed [that]... Amit Shah and Narendra Modi have become apprehensive and therefore, is desirous of carrying out gun violence during the election in West Bengal," the BJP quoted Banerjee's remarks at a press conference in his Lok Sabha constituency Sreerampur in the letter. "It is imperative to put on record that MP Kalyan Banerjee has not made allegations against BJP leaders but has also made serious allegations against the Election Commission of India that BJP will use ECI to do violence in West Bengal," the letter to the poll body read.

The above letter was undersigned by BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan and other leaders. The second phase of the eight-phased state Assembly elections will be held on April 1. The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ballot review enters second day in landmark Amazon union election

Amazon.com Incs landmark union election has resumed Wednesday morning with a second session of reviewing ballots from employees in Alabama, who are deciding whether to organize one of the companys U.S. warehouses for the first time. The U.S...

AAP to hold protest on Apr 7 against high power tariffs in Punjab

Punjabs main opposition party AAP on Wednesday announced it will launch an agitation from April 7 against rising electricity tariffs in the state.Punjab Aam Aadmi Party chief Bhagwant Mann said the party would force the state government to ...

England rugby proposes height, weight limits for trans women

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The body that runs English rugby union outlined plans on Wednesday to limit the height and weight of transgender players in the womens game, amid a global furore over fair play ...

50 students of two J-K schools test positive for COVID-19

At least 50 students of two schools in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, forcing the authorities to close the institutions for a week, officials said.Thirty-six students of Noorani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021