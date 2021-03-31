Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi takes on Modi for quoting from Bible at rally

PTI | Thrissur | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:48 IST
Priyanka Gandhi takes on Modi for quoting from Bible at rally
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ''quoting'' from the Bible at a poll rally and nothing for the nuns harassed by ''goons'' belonging to his party during a train journey through BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh recently.

''I suppose this was because the elections in Kerala are around the corner.

Because I didn't hear a single word about the sisters who were harassed in Jhansi,'' she said, a day after Modi targeted the ruling LDF over the gold smuggling scam in a poll rally in Palakkad, saying the CPI(M)-led government ''betrayed'' the people,just as Judas did to Jesus for a few pieces of silver''.

Addressing an election rally here, Gandhi said there was nothing more hollow than quoting from the Bible ''to sow seeds of division and hatred in the country''.

She said she has worked for many years with the nuns belonging to Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in Delhi, who taught her how to clean the wounds of the destitutes.

''I worked for many years with my sisters in Mother Teresa's order of Missionaries of Charity.

I was a volunteer at their homes in Delhi'', Gandhi said while narrating her experience as a volunteer the sisters of Mother Teresa's order.

''They showed me the dignity of service. And today when I meet them often, they tell me of how they are persecuted,'' she said.

Hitting out at the Prime Minister, the Congress general secretary said she found it very interesting when Modi ''quoted from the Holy Bible''.

''There is nothing more farcical than quoting the lines of Jesus on a political stage and unleashing the prosecution on those whose lives are spent on serving the poor,''Gandhi said.

She said it was Jesus Christ who exposed the tyranny of a ruler, whose greed and selfishness ravaged his people.

Slamming the Centre, she said everybody knows how the central government, headed by Modi, has ''divided our own country in the name of religion''.

The Prime Minister,while attacking the Left government on the gold smuggling case allegedly involving the former principal secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, had remarked about LDF - ''Judas.

Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver.LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold.'' Modi sought to link the betrayal of Jesus by Judas in exchange for money, to the gold smuggling case in the rally held during the Holy Week being observed by the Christian community.

During Holy Week, Christians recall the events leading up to Jesus death by crucifixion,his betrayal by Judas during the week in exchange for money, and, according to their faith, Jesus' Resurrection.

Judas was one of the 12 Apostles of Jesus.

On Monday, union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had dismissed as wrong, the charges that two nuns and two postulants belonging to a Kerala-based congregation were attacked during a train journey via Uttar Pradesh recently and alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was ''making false statements'' on the issue.

Vijayan on Tuesday dubbed Goyal's statement as 'shameful' and an 'utter lie'.

The alleged incident occurred at Jhansi railway station on March 19 had its echoes in poll-bound Kerala last week with Vijayan taking it up with the Centre and Home Minister Amit Shah promising strong action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ballot review enters second day in landmark Amazon union election

Amazon.com Incs landmark union election has resumed Wednesday morning with a second session of reviewing ballots from employees in Alabama, who are deciding whether to organize one of the companys U.S. warehouses for the first time. The U.S...

AAP to hold protest on Apr 7 against high power tariffs in Punjab

Punjabs main opposition party AAP on Wednesday announced it will launch an agitation from April 7 against rising electricity tariffs in the state.Punjab Aam Aadmi Party chief Bhagwant Mann said the party would force the state government to ...

England rugby proposes height, weight limits for trans women

By Rachel Savage LONDON, March 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The body that runs English rugby union outlined plans on Wednesday to limit the height and weight of transgender players in the womens game, amid a global furore over fair play ...

50 students of two J-K schools test positive for COVID-19

At least 50 students of two schools in Kulgam and Anantnag districts of Jammu and Kashmir tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, forcing the authorities to close the institutions for a week, officials said.Thirty-six students of Noorani...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021