COP26 climate change summit may be postponed due to pandemic - Sky News

The United Nations' Climate Change Conference, COP26, could be postponed or radically changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing government sources.

The November summit was originally due to be held in 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19. Sky said two government sources suggested the Glasgow summit might have to be delayed for a second time amid signs the pandemic is worsening in parts of the world.

