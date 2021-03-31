COP26 climate change summit may be postponed due to pandemic - Sky News

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:05 IST
The United Nations' Climate Change Conference, COP26, could be postponed or radically changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sky News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed government sources.

The November summit was originally due to be held in 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19. Sky said two government sources suggested the Glasgow summit might have to be delayed for a second time amid signs the pandemic is worsening in parts of the world.

Sky also quoted Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office as saying that the British leader was determined to hold the summit in person. They quoted a further unnamed source as saying that there were always uncertainties, but that they had seen nothing to suggest the summit could not go ahead.

