Left Menu

Assam Congress MLAs will not leave party post-election, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asserted that Congress MLAs will not leave the party after the assembly polls, as the people of the state have seen the BJP-led governments misrule for five years.Geholt, whose government was on the brink of collapse last year due to a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs allegedly at the instigation of the saffron party, claimed at a press conference that the election results of Assam and West Bengal will give a jerk to the BJP and its fascist ideology.You know what happened in Rajasthan.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:07 IST
Assam Congress MLAs will not leave party post-election, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday asserted that Congress MLAs will not leave the party after the assembly polls, as the people of the state have seen the BJP-led government's ''misrule'' for five years.

Geholt, whose government was on the brink of collapse last year due to a rebellion by a section of Congress MLAs allegedly at the instigation of the saffron party, claimed at a press conference that the election results of Assam and West Bengal will give ''a jerk to the BJP and its fascist ideology''.

''You know what happened in Rajasthan. By God's grace, we survived. The BJP has become the world's richest party.

They have introduced electoral bonds and 90 per cent of the money is going to the BJP,'' he said.

Asked if the Congress will be able to retain all its MLAs after the election, Gehlot said that all its elected representatives will stay in the party as the people of the state have seen the ''misrule'' of the saffron party-led government in Assam.

The Congress government in Rajasthan had faced a crisis in July last year after a rebellion by former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs against Gehlot's leadership. The Congress had accused the BJP leaders including Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of trying to topple the government by horse-trading.

He also alleged that the BJP has formed governments in Manipur, Goa, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh in recent years by way ''cheating''.

The saffron party will not form government in any of the four states Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu - and the Union Territory of Puducherry where assembly election is being held, the Congress leader asserted.

''In West Bengal, the BJP will not be able to come to power and the Congress will be forming the government in Assam. The results of these two states will give a jerk to the BJP and its fascist ideology, Gehlot said.

He alleged that independent bodies such as the judiciary, CBI, ED, IT and the ECI are pressured by the ruling party to work in its favour and it's a ''threat'' to democracy.

''The RSS and BJP (leaders) are all fascist people.

They are just wearing the mask of democracy. The BJP is totally exposed and (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi's (popularity) graph is going down,'' the Congress leader said.

''Journalists, activists and lawyers are in jail.

Nobody feels it safe to talk on the phone and everybody is making calls using WhatsApp and Signal. Why?'' said, indicating that phones of a section of the people are being tapped.

Without naming senior Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh who is also present at the press conference, claimed that his dream of becoming a chief minister in a BJP government will not be fulfilled.

''What happened to the person who was all dressed up to take oath as the BJP CM? He won't be a CM in the BJP. His dream of becoming a CM in BJP will never be fulfilled. All of you know whom I am talking about,'' Singh said.

The BJP has not announced its chief ministerial candidate before the Assam polls.

The Congress has been claiming that the state currently has ''two chief ministers'', in an apparent reference to rumours of senior minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal acting as rival power centres.

Sarma left the Congress to join the BJP in 2015.

AICC spokesperson Gourav Vallabh claimed that Assam did not do well during the five years of the BJP rule.

Assam's rank in Business Reform Action Plan Results 2019 is 20th out of all Indian states and Union Territories despite the BJP boasting about the Assam Ease of Doing Business Act, 2016, he claimed.

''On the Ease of Doing Business portal, 35,000 applications were received and there was a backlog of 20,000 applications. The government did not have the will to industrialise Assam. Instead, they are selling all the PSUs here,'' he said.

Of the total FDI received between October 2019 and December 2020 in the country, Assam accounts for just 0.01 per cent of it, Vallabh claimed.

''The number of MSME units and investments coming in have been on a constant decline. In 2016-17, 2,277 units were set up with Rs 606 crore investment. It declined to 1,123 new units in 2018-19 with Rs 200 crore investment,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK says not looking to postpone COP26 climate summit

Britain said on Wednesday it was not looking to postpone the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, but was exploring what different COVID-19 scenarios might mean for the summit.We are not looking to postpone the summit, ...

Mamata calls for a "united and effective" struggle against BJP, says oppn should present a "credible alternative"

As she faces a high-stakes poll battle in West Bengal, TMC supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said the time has come for a united and effective struggle against the BJPs alleged attacks on democracy and the Constitution, and tha...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:30 PM

Following are the top stories at 930 PM NATION DEL85 MAMATA-LDALL OPPOSITION LEADERS Mamata calls for a united and effective struggle against BJP, says oppn should present a credible alternative New Delhi As she faces a high-stakes poll bat...

Pressure for hedge fund scrutiny builds as Yellen leads her first U.S. financial stability meeting

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing pressure from Democrats to revive tougher scrutiny of hedge funds and other large pools of capital as she heads her first meeting of the premier grouping of U.S. financial regulators on Wednesd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021