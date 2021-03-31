Two Indian labourers being held captive in Saudi Arabia: Congress leader

Two Indian labourers, who had gone to Saudi Arabia on work contracts around three years ago, are being held captive by their employer for the last four months in the Yanbu city there, a Congress leader from Bundi has alleged.

Bundi resident Gaffar Mohammed, 49, and Bharatpur resident Vishram Jatav, 46, are being held captive in Saudi Arabia port city Yanbu despite the expiry of their contract in November 2020, the Bundi district vice president of the Congress, Charmesh Sharma, claimed.

Advertisement

Sharma said after the duo’s work permit expired, they requested their employer to arrange to send them back home but they were sent to the company’s abandoned labour quarters where they are being held captive without proper food and other amenities.

The Congress leader said he came to know of the two workers plight after received a video message from them, following which he sent an e-mail to the Ministry of External Affairs and other authorities on March 20 to secure their release.

There was no immediate comment from the MEA over the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)