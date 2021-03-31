Former PM Deve Gowda and wife Chennamma test COVID positive

Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:19 IST
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Wednesday said he and his wife Chennamma have tested positive for COVID-19.

''My wife Chennamma and I have tested positive for COVID- 19.

We are self-isolating along with other family members,'' the 87-year-old JD(S) patriarch tweeted.

''I request all those who came in contact with us over the last few days to get themselves tested.

I request party workers and well-wishers not to panic,'' he added.

However, the Manipal Hospital, where thecouple is currently being treated, said Deve Gowda is negative at present and is being appropriately investigated and closely monitored by medical experts.

''...Deve Gowda is admitted today at Manipal hospital old Airport Road for evaluation of fever.

He was tested for COVID 19 which is negative at present.

He is being appropriately investigated and closely monitored by a team of medical experts. Currently he is cheerful and is in stable condition''.

Gowda's son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in a video statement said there was no reason for worry and his parents were getting good treatment.

''I request the friends and well wishers of the family not to worry, expert doctors are giving them the best treatment.

I request everyone not to come near the hospital, also no one will be allowed there,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gowda and enquired about his and his wife's health.

''Spoke to former PM Shri H Deve Gowda Ji and enquired about his and his wifes health. Praying for their quick recovery,'' Modi tweeted.

Gowda later thanked the Prime Minister for inquiring about his health.

''I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling and enquiring after my health.

I am also deeply moved by his offer to get me treated in any hospital of my choice in any city.

I assured him that I am being looked after well in Bangalore, but will keep him informed,'' he tweeted.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has wished for the speedy recovery of the former Prime Minister and his wife.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Siddaramaiah and state Congress President D K Shivakumar wished that Gowda and Chennamma return to good health at the earliest.PTI KSU RS APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

