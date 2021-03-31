Left Menu

Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis. "Everyone must know the country has run out of time," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed movement, said in a televised speech.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:35 IST
Hezbollah: time to allow formation of new Lebanon government
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to put aside their demands and allow the formation of a new government that can rescue the country from an unprecedented financial crisis.

"Everyone must know the country has run out of time," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Iran-backed movement, said in a televised speech. He said there were "serious, collective efforts" in recent days to ease a political standoff that has obstructed cabinet talks for months. Lebanon is hurtling towards collapse in a financial meltdown that is posing the most serious threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war, but bickering politicians have been unable to form a government for months.

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun have been at loggerheads since October, dashing hopes of a reversal of Lebanon's deepening financial meltdown. Hariri has said Aoun is trying to dictate cabinet seats in order to gain veto power while Aoun's party accused Hariri of trying to orchestrate a majority for himself and his allies.

Hezbollah, an ally of Aoun, has urged cabinet formation before. A new cabinet could implement reforms and unlock much needed foreign aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhubaneswar turns into cauldron as mercury shoots up to 44.6 degrees Celsius

Odishas capital on Wednesday virtually turned into a cauldron as the mercury level shot up to 44.6 degrees Celsius, while a heatwave continued to sweep most parts of the state, the Met department said.Normal life was disrupted in Bhubaneswa...

Turkey logs highest new daily COVID-19 cases since beginning of pandemic - ministry

Turkey has recorded 39,302 new coronavirus cases in the space of 24 hours, the highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, health ministry data showed on Wednesday.The government eased measures to curb the pandemic in Turkey earlier ...

Gunmen kill 30 people in attack in western Ethiopia, witnesses say

Gunmen killed 30 civilians in an attack on a village in the west of the Ethiopian region of Oromiya, witnesses said on Wednesday, the latest outbreak of ethnic violence to challenge the federal government in the fractious nation.Ethiopia, A...

Honduran migrant boy, 4, found traveling alone by U.S.-Mexico border

A four-year-old Honduran boy was found traveling alone near to the Rio Grande river that separates Mexico from the United States with no one to claim him, the Mexican government said on Wednesday. Mexicos National Migration Institute INM sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021