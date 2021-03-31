AAP to hold protest on Apr 7 against high power tariffs in Punjab

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Wednesday announced it will launch an agitation from April 7 against rising electricity tariffs in the state.

Punjab Aam Aadmi Party chief Bhagwant Mann said the party would force the state government to provide free power to people on the lines of Delhi.

Advertisement

Mann said the rising electricity rates have made life miserable for the people in the state.

''The Captain government is increasing power prices day by day instead of reducing them,'' he added.

The AAP will launch a mass agitation across Punjab over power bills and force the Amarinder Singh-led government to reduce the tariffs, Mann said.

''The mass movement will be launched next week. This movement will reach every street, every village, town and city,'' he said in a statement here.

Mann added that volunteers and workers of the AAP would go door to door to get information about electricity bills.

Power bills will also be burnt as a symbolic protest, the AAP leader added.

''Earlier the Akali Dal government and now the Congress have entered into costly agreements with private companies keeping in view their personal interests,'' he alleged.

Party leader Jarnail Singh claimed that the Punjab government would have to “pay crores of rupees” to the three private thermal plants even if it did not buy electricity from them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)