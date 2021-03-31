US NSA to host trilateral dialogue with Japan and South Korea on April 2

US NSA to host trilateral dialogue with Japan and South Korea on April 2PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:40 IST
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will hold a trilateral dialogue with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the issue of North Korea on Friday, the White House announced on Wednesday.
On April 2, Sullivan will welcome National Security Secretariat Secretary General Shigeru Kitamura of Japan and National Security Advisor Suh Hoon of the Republic of Korea for a trilateral dialogue at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said.
This meeting, which follows the visits of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to Japan and the Republic of Korea, provides an opportunity for the three nations to consult on a wide range of regional issues and foreign policy priorities, including maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and combating climate change, she said.
This meeting with Japan and South Korea is the first National Security Advisor-level multilateral dialogue of the Biden Administration, reflecting the importance it places on broadening and deepening its cooperation on key issues and advancing the shared prosperity across a free and open Indo-Pacific, Horne said.
