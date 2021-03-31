Left Menu

US NSA to host trilateral dialogue with Japan and South Korea on April 2

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:40 IST
US NSA to host trilateral dialogue with Japan and South Korea on April 2

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will hold a trilateral dialogue with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts on the issue of North Korea on Friday, the White House announced on Wednesday.

On April 2, Sullivan will welcome National Security Secretariat Secretary General Shigeru Kitamura of Japan and National Security Advisor Suh Hoon of the Republic of Korea for a trilateral dialogue at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne said.

This meeting, which follows the visits of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin to Japan and the Republic of Korea, provides an opportunity for the three nations to consult on a wide range of regional issues and foreign policy priorities, including maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, addressing the COVID-19 pandemic, and combating climate change, she said.

This meeting with Japan and South Korea is the first National Security Advisor-level multilateral dialogue of the Biden Administration, reflecting the importance it places on broadening and deepening its cooperation on key issues and advancing the shared prosperity across a free and open Indo-Pacific, Horne said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs3

Xiaomi India on Wednesday said its Redmi Note 10 series has recorded sales worth Rs 500 crore within the first two weeks of sale across all platforms.Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max went on sale on March 16, 17 an...

Vedanta plans to set up copper smelter plant in India

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd plans to set up a coastal copper smelter plant in India for Rs 10,000 crore.The move comes nearly three years after its plant in Tamil Nadu was shut on environmental concerns and at a time when coppe...

Greece eases some curbs to relieve pandemic fatigue, shops to reopen

Greece will ease some COVID-19 lockdown curbs to relieve peoples fatigue with protracted restrictions, allowing small retail shops to reopen, authorities said on Wednesday as the surge of COVID-19 infections continues.We acknowledge the psy...

Two officials among 9 chargesheeted by ACB in J-K's Reasi

Two senior government officials, one of whom had retired from service, have been chargesheeted by the ACB in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district along with seven contractors for executing works at a cost of over Rs 2.53 crore without inviting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021