Left Menu

Kerala HC directive on voters with multiple entries

I stand firm by that.The complaints were verified, he said.He further said the matter of multiple entries was not minor and it amounts to sabotaging the election process.The High Court had directed the EC to take steps to ensure that voters having their names entered in voters list in multiple constituencies cast only one vote in the April 6 polls to the State Assembly.The Leader of Opposition had alleged that a scrutiny of the electoral rolls would prove that there were more than 4,34,042 fake and multiple entry voters in these Assembly segments.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:41 IST
Kerala HC directive on voters with multiple entries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition filed by Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly Ramesh Chennithala seeking to restrain fake and multiple entry voters from participating in the polls.

Disposing of the plea, the court issued directions over the Demographically Similar Entries (DSEs) in the electoral rolls, saying the persons whose names were listed in multiple constituenciessubmit an affidavit to the effect that they voted only once.

It should be ensured that those who have multiple votes will vote only once, the court said.

The court expressed satisfaction over the guidelines submitted by the Election Commission to prevent double voting.

Also, the court issued directions that the postal votes be stored along with the VVPAT machines in the strong room.

The postal ballot boxes should be sealed in the presence of the candidates or their agents.

The whole process should be videographed, the court said.

Meanwhile, Chennithala expressed surprise over the Election Commission's finding that there are only 38,586 Demographically Similar Entries (DSEs) in the electoral rolls in Kerala.

His reaction came a day after the poll body informed the Kerala High Court that its intensive analysis has led to the identification of only 38,586 DSEs from 3,16,671 entries in electoral rolls.

The EC had said it found the 38,586 DSEs after analysing the data provided by political parties.

Speaking to reporters, Chennithala said, ''The EC had told the court that there are only 38,586 DSEs. That's very surprising. Bogus voters were added to the voters' list across the state.'' ''Across 140 constituencies, I have lodged 4,34,000 complaints regarding the bogus voters. I stand firm by that.

The complaints were verified,'' he said.

He further said the matter of multiple entries was not minor and it amounts to sabotaging the election process.

The High Court had directed the EC to take steps to ensure that voters having their names entered in voters list in multiple constituencies cast only one vote in the April 6 polls to the State Assembly.

The Leader of Opposition had alleged that a scrutiny of the electoral rolls would prove that there were more than 4,34,042 fake and multiple entry voters in these Assembly segments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs3

Xiaomi India on Wednesday said its Redmi Note 10 series has recorded sales worth Rs 500 crore within the first two weeks of sale across all platforms.Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max went on sale on March 16, 17 an...

Vedanta plans to set up copper smelter plant in India

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd plans to set up a coastal copper smelter plant in India for Rs 10,000 crore.The move comes nearly three years after its plant in Tamil Nadu was shut on environmental concerns and at a time when coppe...

Greece eases some curbs to relieve pandemic fatigue, shops to reopen

Greece will ease some COVID-19 lockdown curbs to relieve peoples fatigue with protracted restrictions, allowing small retail shops to reopen, authorities said on Wednesday as the surge of COVID-19 infections continues.We acknowledge the psy...

Two officials among 9 chargesheeted by ACB in J-K's Reasi

Two senior government officials, one of whom had retired from service, have been chargesheeted by the ACB in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district along with seven contractors for executing works at a cost of over Rs 2.53 crore without inviting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021