Left Menu

Minister Eshwarappa complains to Guv against CM, alleges interference in his dept

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:41 IST
Minister Eshwarappa complains to Guv against CM, alleges interference in his dept

Karnataka Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa on Wednesday complained to the Governor against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, alleging direct interference in the affairs of his department.

Eshwarappa, a senior BJP leader from Shivamogga and who had been a long time associate of Yediyurappa, met Governor Vajubhai Vala and submitted a five-page letter on''serious lapses and authoritarian way of running the administration'' by the Chief Minister.

''I had to bring certain administrative matters relating to my Rural Development Department to the notice of the Governor.

I have brought it to his notice. He has examined things in detail. I'm happy with the meeting,'' the senior Minister told reporters.

''I don't want to say anything in detail...I have shared whatever I had to with the Governor, the rest is left to him,'' the former state unit president of BJP said.

BJP sources did not comment immediately on the matter.

In his letter, Eshwarappa said he was in ''pain'' to bring to the Governor's notice some of the recent actions of the Chief Minister relating to his Department, which amounts to 'direct interference' in the affairs of Ministers in-charge of Departments.

It is also in clear violation of the 'Karnataka (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1977' and also against the established practices and procedures relating to the affairs of the State Administration, he said.

Citing instances, Eshwarappa said the Chief Minister recently 'ignored' him by sanctioning huge funds on the request of MLAs to the tune of Rs 774 crore under RDPR Department by bypassing Minister-in-charge.

He also alleged that the Chief Ministers Office exerted pressure on the RDPR principal secretary to issue a government order for the release of funds, which was stayed by him on the advice of the State Party President and other senior leaders party leaders.

The Minister said, again on March 4, works worth Rs 460 crore were sanctioned by bypassing him.

Though he stayed the two allocations and another worth Rs 65 crore, it was superseded by the Chief Minister, he alleged.

''Immediately after receiving such directions, I have registered my strong objection through a letter highlighting the indiscriminate sanction of funds to various MLAs/persons in violation of rules, but it was of no avail.'' Eshwarappa said he had brought the ''serious lapses'' to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,Union Home Minister Amit Shah,national general secretary in charge of Karnataka and national general secretary organisation, other senior party leaders, highlighting the CM's style of functioning in ''blatant violation of rules''.

''I request your kind self to advise theChief Minister to adhere to the rules and practices followed in the discharge of the duties by the Cabinet Minister and further to take into confidence the cabinet colleagues and adopt Policy of non- interference in discharge of constitutional responsibilities by the cabinet colleagues,'' he said in his letter.

In another letter to the BJP national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh last month, Eshwarappa alleged that substantial allocation was made to constituencies headed by non-BJP MLAs.

The Finance Department, under Yediyurappa, was yet to release Rs 2,398 crore allocated to the RDPR department, he said.

The department was sanctioning huge funds in the form of special grants, ignoring the ongoing developmental schemes and programmes, which amounts to mismanagement.

''The above actions of the Finance Department has put me in an embarrassing situation in the eyes of our party MLAs and party workers, who are very critical about the allocation of special grants to the constituencies belonging to opposition party MLAs,'' he added.

Once considered close to each other, the ''distance'' between Eshwarappa and Yediyurappa has grown over the years.

In 2017, Eshwarappa had associated himself with the 'Rayanna Brigade', which was seen as a move to challenge Yediyurappa's style of functioning as the BJP state President.

The opposition Congress demanded Yediyurappa's immediate resignation or that he be sacked,following Eshwarappa's charges.

''A senior BJP Minister has made very serious accusations against CM Yediyurappa in a letter to the Governor.

The CM must either immediately submit his resignation or sack the Minister if the accusations aren't true.

Karnataka's BJP Government has become a den of corruption,'' Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs3

Xiaomi India on Wednesday said its Redmi Note 10 series has recorded sales worth Rs 500 crore within the first two weeks of sale across all platforms.Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max went on sale on March 16, 17 an...

Vedanta plans to set up copper smelter plant in India

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd plans to set up a coastal copper smelter plant in India for Rs 10,000 crore.The move comes nearly three years after its plant in Tamil Nadu was shut on environmental concerns and at a time when coppe...

Greece eases some curbs to relieve pandemic fatigue, shops to reopen

Greece will ease some COVID-19 lockdown curbs to relieve peoples fatigue with protracted restrictions, allowing small retail shops to reopen, authorities said on Wednesday as the surge of COVID-19 infections continues.We acknowledge the psy...

Two officials among 9 chargesheeted by ACB in J-K's Reasi

Two senior government officials, one of whom had retired from service, have been chargesheeted by the ACB in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district along with seven contractors for executing works at a cost of over Rs 2.53 crore without inviting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021