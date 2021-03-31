Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:45 IST
UP govt orders withdrawal of case against former DSP who slapped POTA on Mukhtar Ansari

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the withdrawal of a case against former deputy superintendent of police Shailendra Singh who had slapped the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) on mafia don-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari Ansari during the term of the SP government, an aide of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

A case of vandalism and assault was filed in 2004 against the former circle officer, who was allegedly made to resign under political pressure.

Singh thanked Adityanath, lauding his government's ''zero tolerance'' against crime.

''My family and I shall forever remain indebted to CM Adityanath for his kindness. My heartfelt gratitude to all the well-wishers who have supported me during the struggle,'' the former police officer posted on social media.

A decision by the UP government was taken on December 20, 2017, to withdraw such lawsuits allegedly inspired by politics.

In this sequence, the CJM court withdrew the case against Shailendra Singh, CM's aide Shalabh Mani Tripathi told PTI.

Singh received the copy of the order on Tuesday, an official release said.

The development came on a day when Ansari, who is wanted in Uttar Pradesh for various cases, was on Wednesday produced before a Mohali court in Punjab in connection with an alleged 2019 extortion matter. The court fixed April 12 as the next date of hearing.

