PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:55 IST
Congress calls AIADMK govt a 'puppet,' Modi 'toolkit'

The Congress on Wednesday levelled corruption charges against the ruling AIADMK and assured a fair probe if the alliance led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu, in which it is also a constituent, emerged victorious in the April 6 Assembly polls.

Party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala claimed that the AIADMK government was a puppet of the Centre.

''After five years of a puppet AIADMK government, which has become a Modi toolkit, nothing more and nothing less, it is a puppet Modi toolkit playing in the hands of Shri Narendra Modi,'' he alleged and accused the AIADMK government of surrendering before the Centre.

The time has come for Tamil Nadu to demand transparency, accountability and the state yearned for a change, he said, adding TN could surge ahead only by voting for the DMK- Congress alliance.

Surjewala, in a press conference here, levelled corruption charges against the AIADMK government, including those related to contracts, vis-a-vis road building projects.

Such allegations have been repeatedly made by the DMK and dismissed as lies and defamatory by the AIADMK and Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

A 'campaign guide' was also released, targeting the AIADMK government and the National Democratic Alliance over several issues.

Surjewala assured a free and fair probe over such allegations if the DMK-Congress alliance won the polls and said his party ''will serve people as their servants.'' On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's allegation of anti-women mindset against parties, including the DMK and Congress, he asked if Modi describing a woman a 'Rs 50 crore girlfriend' in a public meeting years ago showed respect for women.

Such comments of Modi about women were 'shameful' and he should 'apologise' for it in the first place, he said.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister objects to women wearing ripped jeans, the Congress leader said and wondered if the BJP-RSS decides what India's daughters should wear.

Hitting out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minster Yogi Adityanath for allegedly commenting that ''women cannot go out alone, they need protection...,'' he asked ''are we living in the 15th century.'' The PM should 'sack' such Chief Ministers, he said.

On DMK leader A Raja remark, vis-a-vis Chief Minister K Palaniswami's birth, he said he has not gone into the matter in detail, adding Raja has, however, apologised for it.

''We should all be careful...to maintain decorum in political discourse.'' PTI VGN APR ADMINISTRATOR APR ADMINISTRATOR

