Left Menu

Hezbollah: Time to end deadlock and agree new Lebanese government

Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun, a political ally of Hezbollah, have been at loggerheads since October. "It is time...If someone is still waiting for something, wants something or expects it, we have to put these matters aside and move seriously towards a real, rapid solution," Nasrallah said.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 21:57 IST
Hezbollah: Time to end deadlock and agree new Lebanese government
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Lebanon's Hezbollah movement said on Wednesday it was time for politicians to make concessions to agree a new government that must rescue the country from financial crisis.

Lebanon's financial meltdown is posing the most serious threat to stability since the 1975-1990 civil war, but politicians have been unable to form a government for months. "Everyone must know the country has run out of time," Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the armed, Iran-backed Hezbollah, said in a televised speech.

He said there were "serious, collective efforts" in recent days to ease a political standoff that has obstructed cabinet talks for months. Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun, a political ally of Hezbollah, have been at loggerheads since October.

"It is time...If someone is still waiting for something, wants something or expects it, we have to put these matters aside and move seriously towards a real, rapid solution," Nasrallah said. Hariri has said Aoun is trying to dictate cabinet seats in order to gain veto power, while Aoun's party accuses Hariri of trying to orchestrate a majority for himself and his allies.

A new cabinet will have to implement reforms if it is to unlock much needed foreign aid for Lebanon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs3

Xiaomi India on Wednesday said its Redmi Note 10 series has recorded sales worth Rs 500 crore within the first two weeks of sale across all platforms.Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max went on sale on March 16, 17 an...

Vedanta plans to set up copper smelter plant in India

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd plans to set up a coastal copper smelter plant in India for Rs 10,000 crore.The move comes nearly three years after its plant in Tamil Nadu was shut on environmental concerns and at a time when coppe...

Greece eases some curbs to relieve pandemic fatigue, shops to reopen

Greece will ease some COVID-19 lockdown curbs to relieve peoples fatigue with protracted restrictions, allowing small retail shops to reopen, authorities said on Wednesday as the surge of COVID-19 infections continues.We acknowledge the psy...

Two officials among 9 chargesheeted by ACB in J-K's Reasi

Two senior government officials, one of whom had retired from service, have been chargesheeted by the ACB in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district along with seven contractors for executing works at a cost of over Rs 2.53 crore without inviting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021