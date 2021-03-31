Left Menu

Finnish prime minister withdraws COVID-19 lockdown proposal deemed unconstitutional

"It would be impossible for residents to predict what is prohibited, allowed or punishable," committee chairperson Antti Rinne said, but acknowledged that the arguments for more restrictions were justified. Last week the government proposed locking down residents of five cities, including the capital Helsinki, and only allowing people to leave their homes for limited reasons, to curb rising coronavirus infections and hospitalisations.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:39 IST
Finnish prime minister withdraws COVID-19 lockdown proposal deemed unconstitutional
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MarinSanna)

The Finnish government is holding talks about how to restrict the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Sanna Marin tweeted on Wednesday after withdrawing a lockdown proposal from parliament.

The proposal to largely confine people to their own homes in areas with most infections was deemed too imprecise by the constitutional law committee of parliament. "It would be impossible for residents to predict what is prohibited, allowed or punishable," committee chairperson Antti Rinne said, but acknowledged that the arguments for more restrictions were justified.

Last week the government proposed locking down residents of five cities, including the capital Helsinki, and only allowing people to leave their homes for limited reasons, to curb rising coronavirus infections and hospitalisations. The committee said the wide-ranging proposal should be changed to targeted restrictions for where the risk of contracting the virus was significant, such as private gatherings and crowded places such as shops.

The Nordic nation of 5.5 million people has recorded 77,452 coronavirus infections and 844 deaths. It has been praised for its handling of the pandemic and has been among the least-affected countries in Europe. It has 295 people in hospital with COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business briefs3

Xiaomi India on Wednesday said its Redmi Note 10 series has recorded sales worth Rs 500 crore within the first two weeks of sale across all platforms.Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max went on sale on March 16, 17 an...

Vedanta plans to set up copper smelter plant in India

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Ltd plans to set up a coastal copper smelter plant in India for Rs 10,000 crore.The move comes nearly three years after its plant in Tamil Nadu was shut on environmental concerns and at a time when coppe...

Greece eases some curbs to relieve pandemic fatigue, shops to reopen

Greece will ease some COVID-19 lockdown curbs to relieve peoples fatigue with protracted restrictions, allowing small retail shops to reopen, authorities said on Wednesday as the surge of COVID-19 infections continues.We acknowledge the psy...

Two officials among 9 chargesheeted by ACB in J-K's Reasi

Two senior government officials, one of whom had retired from service, have been chargesheeted by the ACB in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district along with seven contractors for executing works at a cost of over Rs 2.53 crore without inviting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021