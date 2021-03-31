Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 22:51 IST
DMK-Cong failed to safeguard women, alleges UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hit out at both the Congress and DMK, alleging that they have failed to safeguard women.

He also slammed the two allies on dynasty politics.

Referring to alleged derogatory remarks made by some political party leaders, including DMK MP A Raja,recently, Adityanath said this has proved that there would be no protection to women if these parties were voted to power.

Addressing a rally here, seeking votes for Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP candidate for the Coimbatore south assembly constituency, he said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was always development of Tamil Nadu, both industrially and economically.

If the BJP-AIADMK was voted to power, the state would get more funds for development activities, he said.

The BJP-led government has sanctioned to Coimbatore city a defense corridor for manufacturing components for the sector, by which it will become self-reliant (Atmanirbhar) and result in generation of large employment, Adityanath added.

The chief minister also thanked the people of Tamil Nadu for contributing nearly Rs 120 crore for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Adityanath earlier visited the Puliyakulam Lord Ganesha temple and offered prayers.

From there he was led to the venue of the public meeting by 1,000 two-wheeler riders in a procession, covering a seven km distance.

Vehicular traffic was paralysed on main roads during the period.

Meanwhile, canvassing votes for party candidate G Pandurangan at Virudhunagar, Adityanath accused the DMK and Congress of following retrogressing approach to development.

Only the BJP-led NDA alone can ensure more development to Tamil Nadu, he said.

The vision of Prime Minister Modi was always for development of Tamil Nadu and voting the BJP-led NDA in the state in the April 6 assembly election will ensure more development to the state besides funds for infrastructure projects, he said.

He alleged that whenever the DMK and Congress got the opportunity to rule, they indulged in corruption and perpetuated dynasty rule.

''In contrast Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for development has furthered the nation's prosperity and projected altogether a new and lofty image of new India globally,'' he said.

''You should send more MLAs from the BJP and AIADMK to the assembly so that the NDA can take the development vision of Modiji forward in Tamil Nadu,'' Adityanath appealed, while urging the people to reject the DMK-led combine.

The UP chief minister, who commenced his speech in Tamil and switched over to Hindi, invoked the blessings of Lord Muruga for his party's victory in the elections.

''Vetrivel, Vetrivel, vetri vetri vetrivel,'' he chanted while concluding his speech and the huge crowd followed suit, reminiscent of state BJP's Vel yatra last year, taken out in protest against the alleged denigration of Tamil hymn Kanda Sashti Kavacham by an atheist group.

