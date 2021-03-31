MNM has set trend with initiative to recall mlas if they fail to deliver; Kamal Haasan

Makkal Neethi Maiam has set the trend with an initiative to recall its MLAs if they failed to deliver on their promises in the event of MNM candidates getting elected after the April 6 assembly polls, party chief Kamal Hassan said here on Wednesday.

''It is a long overdue process and somebody has to bell the cat,'' he told reporters here on the sidelines of release of the manifesto for Singanallur constituency, where its vice-president, Dr R Mahendran is contesting.

Mahendran has announced that the people will have the right to recall him if he failed to deliver what they wanted from him, if elected.

When pointed out that right to recall was a long pending demand from the public as part of electoral reforms and whether the MNM would approach Election Commission with the issue, Hassan said that the party has set the trend by giving options to the people to recall their MNM MLAs.

Once others also start following the trend, it will become a law, he said.

On the party's strategy, Hassan said ''honesty is the strategy and strength of MNM, which is work in progress as there is no no permanent solution in the politics.''

