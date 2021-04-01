White House official says Biden will convene his first, full cabinet meeting on Thursday

White House official says Biden will convene his first, full cabinet meeting on ThursdayReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 00:44 IST
White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden will convene his first, full cabinet meeting on Thursday.
Biden was on his way to Pittsburgh on Wednesday where he will unveil the first stage of his $2 trillion infrastructure plan.
