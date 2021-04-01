Left Menu

Facing imminent defeat in polls, Mamata remembers her gotra: BJP

She is losing ground fast, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.At a meeting in Nandigram, her constituency, in Purba Medinipur district at the fag end of campaigning on Tuesday, the TMC supremo said that she went to a temple recently, where a priest asked her about her gotra.I said that Maa Mati Manush mother, land and people is my gotra.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 00:57 IST
Facing imminent defeat in polls, Mamata remembers her gotra: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday mocked Trinamool Congress supremo for publicly speaking about her gotra and termed it as a desperate bid by her to regain lost ground in West Bengal where her party is facing an imminent defeat.

Banerjee, also the chief minister of the state, has said at an election meeting that she belongs to the Shandilya gotra and none should attempt to teach her Hinduism.

''She remembered her gotra all of a sudden as she has sensed her defeat. She is losing ground fast, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.

At a meeting in Nandigram, her constituency, in Purba Medinipur district at the fag end of campaigning on Tuesday, the TMC supremo said that she went to a temple recently, where a priest asked her about her gotra.

''I said that Maa Mati Manush (mother, land and people) is my gotra. However, in reality, I am from Shandilya gotra and they (BJP) are now teaching me Hinduism,'' Banerjee said.

''Maa Mati Manush'' is a slogan of the TMC.

The CM also recited Chandi path, an ode to goddess Durga, at the end of the meeting on Tuesday while affirming her faith in all religions.

The BJP has been accusing Banerjee of pursuing the politics of appeasement of minorities.

All eyes are on the battleground Nandigram that is going to the polls on Thursday with Banerjee engaged in a fierce contest with her protege-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi parliament approves 2021 budget of $89 bln –lawmakers

Iraqs parliament on Wednesday approved the 2021 budget of 130 trillion Iraqi dinars 89.65 billion as the country wrestles with an economic and financial crisis due to low crude prices. The budget deficit is estimated at 28.7 trillion Iraqi ...

Mexico reports 5,977 new coronavirus cases, 577 deaths

Mexico on Wednesday reported 5,977 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 577 more fatalities, bringing the countrys total to 2,238,887 infections and 203,210 deaths, according to data from the health ministry.The government says the real case...

Minneapolis cashier describes guilt over taking fake $20 bill that triggered Floyd arrest

A cashier who was one of the last people to speak with George Floyd alive last May testified at former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvins murder trial on Wednesday of his regret accepting the fake 20 bill that led to Floyds deadly arrest....

Macron orders COVID-19 lockdown across all of France, closes schools

President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered France into its third national lockdown and said schools would close for three weeks as he sought to push back a third wave of COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals.With the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021