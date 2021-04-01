White House official says U.S. review of North Korea policy in 'final stages'Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 00:58 IST
White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the United States review of its North Korea policy is in its "final stages."
"This has been a thorough interagency review of U.S. policy towards North Korea, including evaluation of all available options to address the increasing threat posed by North Korea to its neighbors and the broader international community," she said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
