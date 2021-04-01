Left Menu

U.S. Republican House leader resists pressure to punish Trump ally Gaetz

Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would not strip Representative Matt Gaetz of his committee assignments absent proof that he has engaged in wrongdoing, as Democrats have demanded. Gaetz is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department for possibly violating sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old girl with whom he was romantically involved, according to a U.S. enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 02:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 02:56 IST
U.S. Republican House leader resists pressure to punish Trump ally Gaetz

The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday resisted calls to punish a staunch ally of President Donald Trump who, according to a U.S. law enforcement source, faces a federal probe into a relationship with an underage girl. Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would not strip Representative Matt Gaetz of his committee assignments absent proof that he has engaged in wrongdoing, as Democrats have demanded.

Gaetz is being investigated by the U.S. Justice Department for possibly violating sex-trafficking laws by paying travel expenses for a 17-year-old girl with whom he was romantically involved, according to a U.S. enforcement source who spoke on condition of anonymity. Gaetz has denied wrongdoing. The story was first reported in the New York Times.

"Those are serious implications. If it comes out to be true, yes, we would remove him, if that was the case. But right now, Matt Gaetz says that it's not true and we don't have any information. So let's get all the information," McCarthy said on Fox News. He said he expected to speak to Gaetz later on Wednesday.

Gaetz, an outspoken 38-year-old conservative who has cast himself as an avid leader in Trump's America First movement, has denied the allegations and said in a statement that he and his family are the victims of an "organized crime extortion." Democrats called on McCarthy to strip Gaetz of his committee assignments while the federal probe is under way, especially his seat on the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees the Justice Department. Gaetz also sits on the House Armed Services Committee.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects new coronavirus variant similar to South African

Brazil has detected a new COVID-19 variant that is similar to the one first seen in South Africa, the head of Sao Paulos Butantan institute said on Wednesday, as Latin Americas biggest country notched another record daily death toll. Butant...

Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a string of older musicians cashing in on their lifes work.Sony Music Publishing said on Wednesday the deal includes classic songs ranging from Bridge Over Troubl...

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Nissanka holds up West Indies

Inclement weather and a stoic knock from Pathum Nissanka prevented West Indies from wrapping up Sri Lankas first innings on the third day of the second test on Wednesday, leaving the match firmly in the balance. Nissanka, playing only his s...

Paul Simon joins trend to monetize old song catalogs

Paul Simon has sold his entire song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, joining a string of older musicians cashing in on their lifes work. Sony Music Publishing said on Wednesday the deal includes classic songs ranging from Bridge Over Troub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021