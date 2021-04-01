Left Menu

Congress embarks on epic battle over Biden infrastructure plan

Last month, Congress passed Biden's coronavirus aid package without Republican support. This time around, a dizzying array of congressional committees, ranging from House and Senate tax-writing panels to those that oversee health policy, the environment and transportation, are expected to struggle to find consensus.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 03:27 IST
Congress embarks on epic battle over Biden infrastructure plan

The U.S. Congress is poised for a long battle over President Joe Biden's infrastructure investment plan as Democrats argue with Republicans and among themselves over the $2 trillion cost and how the money should be parceled out in coming years. Democrats, with effective control of the Senate and a slim majority in the House of Representatives aim to deliver a final bill for the Democratic president to sign into law between July 4 and early September.

They have said they want Republican support for the plan, but have also pledged to move unilaterally if they cannot make prompt progress. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer invoked special fast-track budget rules to pass Biden's recent $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill without Republican support. Schumer may have to go that route again, as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Wednesday he would not support tax increases or deficit spending in the bill.

"I'm going to bring Republicans into the Oval Office, listen to them, what they have to say and be open to other ideas," Biden said in a speech in Pittsburgh on Wednesday unveiling the proposal. "We'll have a good-faith negotiation with any Republican who wants to get this done," Liberal Democrats urged Biden to be more ambitious.

"Needs to be way bigger," Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. Senator Ed Markey, a fellow progressive, has called for $11 trillion in spending over the next decade. The Associated General Contractors of America, a construction group, praised the job creation that Biden's plan would ignite, but attacked a measure it said would provide new protections for workers trying to join labor unions.

Biden's plan initially calls for $2 trillion in new spending on everything from roads and bridges to broadband and elderly care, along with higher corporate taxes. Economists say the measures could create millions of blue-collar jobs. Biden may also unveil a second spending package in April.

Republican former President Donald Trump had pledged infrastructure legislation in 2017, but it never got off the ground in part because of partisan disagreements over funding mechanisms. Last month, Congress passed Biden's coronavirus aid package without Republican support.

This time around, a dizzying array of congressional committees, ranging from House and Senate tax-writing panels to those that oversee health policy, the environment and transportation, are expected to struggle to find consensus. ARRAY OF QUESTIONS

Many Republicans are wary of Biden's infrastructure plan, especially if it is financed with tax increases. Some moderate House Democrats have said they will only support it if there is a bigger write-off for state and local taxes. An array of thorny questions, including whether to use the legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs, could produce delays along the way.

Sam Graves, top Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, lamented that only 25% of the proposal was devoted to transportation infrastructure like roads and bridges and objected to tax increases. Graves called on lawmakers to back proposals that could gain bipartisan support. Bill Shuster, a retired Republican congressman who was chairman of the transportation and infrastructure panel, predicted that elements like green energy and broadband investment could gain backing from both Democrats and Republicans.

Current and former lawmakers say it may take until September to pass the bill. The environment gets more difficult after that point as moderate Democrats could be pressed to defend Biden's deficit spending ahead of the 2022 congressional elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. special envoy tells Security Council to act to avoid 'bloodbath' in Myanmar

United Nations special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told a session of the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that a bloodbath is imminent because of the militarys intensified crackdown on anti-coup protesters. Schraner Burge...

Australia's Queensland state premier says Brisbane lockdown to end

Australias Queensland state, a tourist hotspot, reported 1 new coronavirus case of community transmission on Thursday linked to an existing cluster, enabling it to end its three-day snap lockdown in Brisbane.More than two million residents ...

Defense tells Canada court that Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not her detainment

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous arrest was valid, but her ongoing detainment is illegal, defense lawyers told a Canadian court on Wednesday, in a slight deviation from Chinas official stance on the case.Meng, 49, was arrested i...

U.N. Security Council concerned over election impasse in Somalia -U.S. envoy

The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday expressed concern over a standoff in Somalia on holding new elections, the United States top U.N. diplomat said. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds four-year term ended last month without a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021