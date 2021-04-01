COVID-19 was the primary or contributing cause of 378,048 deaths in the United States last year, with a particularly high toll among the elderly, according to two reports released on Wednesday in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). The COVID-19 mortality rate made it the third leading cause of death in the United States in 2020 after heart disease and cancer, one analysis found.

Congress embarks on epic battle over Biden infrastructure plan The U.S. Congress is poised for a long battle over President Joe Biden's infrastructure investment plan as Democrats argue with Republicans and among themselves over the $2 trillion cost and how the money should be parceled out in coming years. Democrats, with effective control of the Senate and a slim majority in the House of Representatives aim to deliver a final bill for the Democratic president to sign into law between July 4 and early September.

'Just living his life': Jurors see videos taken before and after Floyd's deadly arrest Minutes before his death last May, George Floyd looked happy and energetic while waiting to buy cigarettes at a Minneapolis store. A little later, he was lying handcuffed in the street with his neck pinned to the ground by a white policeman's knee, as seen in video evidence presented on Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer charged with the murder of the 46-year-old Black man.

