Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons; Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure; expert says it's poisonous and more

The farmers at Malaysian company Mono Premium Melon regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth or glove, a practice called "tama-fuki" said to enhance their flavour, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth. Meet Messi, the Russian puma In the mornings, Aleksandr Dmitriev is woken by his pet cat Messi nuzzling against his neck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 17-04-2021 02:31 IST
Odd News Roundup: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons; Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure; expert says it's poisonous and more
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Music and massage: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons

After more than a decade of experimenting, a trio of Malaysian farmers say they have found the right concoction of nutrients and treatments to successfully grow Japanese muskmelons, one of the world's most expensive fruits. The farmers at Malaysian company Mono Premium Melon regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth or glove, a practice called "tama-fuki" said to enhance their flavour, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth.

Meet Messi, the Russian puma

In the mornings, Aleksandr Dmitriev is woken by his pet cat Messi nuzzling against his neck. Messi loves having his fur combed, and bounding around batting at a large green soft toy. The twist? Messi is a male puma.

Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure; expert says it's poisonous

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan will use a herbal tonic to treat COVID-19, its health minister said on Friday after his president praised the remedy - despite warnings from a medical expert that it contained a potentially lethal poison. Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev drank a solution made from the roots of aconitum soongaricum at an online briefing to show that it was safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

John Wick 4: Screenwriter Michael Finch replaces Derek Kolstad; pre-production began in Berlin

Science News Roundup: study shows T. rex numbered 2.5 billion; Listen to the music of a spider's web and more

Outlander Season 6 updates: Cast & synopsis revealed, What we know so far

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Lady Tacos' eyes jump to political stage; Mick Jagger celebrates end of lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden says Japan and U.S. committed to working together to meet China challenge

U.S. President Joe Biden said he had a productive summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday and the two countries were committed to working together to meet the challenge posed by China and issues including North Korea.Bi...

Biden seeks unity with Japan's Suga against China's assertiveness at first White House summit

President Joe Biden on Friday sought to present a united front with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to counter an increasingly assertive China as the U.S. leader held his first face-to-face White House summit since taking office. Bid...

More electrical problems found on some Boeing 737 MAX -sources

An electrical problem that led to dozens of Boeing 737 MAX jets being suspended from service has widened after engineers found similar grounding flaws elsewhere in the cockpit, industry sources said on Friday. Airlines pulled dozens of MAX ...

Pompeo violated ethics rules by asking State Dept employees to do personal tasks -watchdog

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated federal ethics rules governing the use of taxpayer-funded resources when he, and his wife, asked State Department employees to carry out personal tasks more than 100 times, a government wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021