The farmers at Malaysian company Mono Premium Melon regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth or glove, a practice called "tama-fuki" said to enhance their flavour, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth. Meet Messi, the Russian puma In the mornings, Aleksandr Dmitriev is woken by his pet cat Messi nuzzling against his neck.

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Music and massage: Malaysian farmers attempt to grow prized Japanese muskmelons

After more than a decade of experimenting, a trio of Malaysian farmers say they have found the right concoction of nutrients and treatments to successfully grow Japanese muskmelons, one of the world's most expensive fruits. The farmers at Malaysian company Mono Premium Melon regularly rub the melons with a soft cloth or glove, a practice called "tama-fuki" said to enhance their flavour, and play classical music over speakers in the greenhouses, which is believed to stimulate growth.

Meet Messi, the Russian puma

In the mornings, Aleksandr Dmitriev is woken by his pet cat Messi nuzzling against his neck. Messi loves having his fur combed, and bounding around batting at a large green soft toy. The twist? Messi is a male puma.

Kyrgyz health minister promotes herbal COVID-19 cure; expert says it's poisonous

BISHKEK (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan will use a herbal tonic to treat COVID-19, its health minister said on Friday after his president praised the remedy - despite warnings from a medical expert that it contained a potentially lethal poison. Minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliyev drank a solution made from the roots of aconitum soongaricum at an online briefing to show that it was safe.

