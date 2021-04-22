Left Menu

People News Roundup: Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93; Queen Elizabeth touched by tributes to husband as she marks 95th birthday and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Queen Elizabeth touched by tributes to husband as she marks 95th birthday Britain's Queen Elizabeth said she had been deeply touched by the tributes paid to her husband Prince Philip, in her first public remarks since his death earlier this month and as she marks her first birthday without him in 73 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 02:31 IST
People News Roundup: Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93; Queen Elizabeth touched by tributes to husband as she marks 95th birthday and more
File Photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Queen Elizabeth touched by tributes to husband as she marks 95th birthday

Britain's Queen Elizabeth said she had been deeply touched by the tributes paid to her husband Prince Philip, in her first public remarks since his death earlier this month and as she marks her first birthday without him in 73 years. Prince Philip, whom Elizabeth married in 1947, died on April 9 aged 99 and the royals paid their final respects to the family's patriarch at a funeral on Saturday at Windsor Castle.

Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

Walter Mondale, a leading liberal Democratic voice of the late 20th century who was U.S. vice president under Jimmy Carter and lost in a landslide to Ronald Reagan in the 1984 presidential election, died on Monday at age 93, his family said. "Well my time has come. I am eager to rejoin Joan and Eleanor," Mondale said in a statement to his staff and released to the public after his death, referring to his late wife Joan, who died in 2014, and daughter Eleanor, who died in 2011 at age 51. "Before I go I wanted to let you know how much you mean to me."

New Zealand says farewell to Prince Philip at memorial service

New Zealand held an official memorial service for Prince Philip in Wellington, the country's capital, on Wednesday, where Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gave a reading. Attended by current and former leaders and diplomats, the memorial was held at the Cathedral of St. Paul, whose foundation stone Queen Elizabeth laid in 1954.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man,' other Sony films

Walt Disney Co said on Wednesday it had reached a deal with Sony Pictures to bring new Spider-Man movies and other films to Disneys streaming services and TV networks in the United States after they play on Netflix.Disney also secured right...

Important disagreements between U.S. and Iran in nuclear talks persist - U.S. official

Important disagreements between the United States and Iran persist after the latest round of indirect nuclear talks in Vienna this week, with the negotiations still far from conclusion and the outcome uncertain, a senior State Department of...

Match UK’s net zero targets, PM Johnson to tell Biden's climate summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday urge countries to match the United Kingdoms target to deliver net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century to limit global warming, his office said. Johnson will address the op...

Australia to promise $436.5 million for low emission technology

Australia will spend A565.8 million 436.5 million to co-fund research and pilot projects in green technologies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday, to illustrate Canberras commitment to reducing carbon emissions. One of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021