Modi expresses pain at Bharuch hospital fire tragedy

Modi expresses pain at Bharuch hospital fire tragedyPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 10:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed his anguish at the loss of lives in a fire tragedy at a hospital in Gujarat.
At least 18 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at the hospital in Gujarat's Bharuch in the early hours of Saturday.
''Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a hospital in Bharuch. Condolences to the bereaved families,'' Modi tweeted.
