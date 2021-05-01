Left Menu

Army disciplines 21 at Fort Hood in probe of soldier's death

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 10:51 IST
Army disciplines 21 at Fort Hood in probe of soldier's death

The Army said Friday that it has taken disciplinary action against 21 officers and non-commissioned officers at Fort Hood, Texas, in connection with death last year of Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was missing for about two months before her remains were found.

The punishments, which include firing eight senior commanders, are the latest Army moves in response to Guillén's disappearance and death, which brought to light widespread leadership failures at a base that had high rates of sexual assault, harassment, drug use and other problems.

Also, in a new revelation, an Army report blamed the military for allowing Guillén's killer to escape from custody and ultimately kill himself. It found that “poor communication” between soldiers keeping watch on Spc. Aaron Robinson failed to clearly note that he was a soldier of “heightened interest,” contributing to his ability to flee from a conference room. He committed suicide while being pursued.

While the discipline announced Friday represents a sweeping condemnation of soldiers in Guillén's chain of command, no criminal charges have been brought against any of the soldiers. Instead, the soldiers were relieved of command or given formal letters of reprimand that will go into their permanent files, or both. In many cases such discipline is career-ending.

The investigation, led by Gen. John Murray, head of Army Futures Command, concluded that Guillén was sexually harassed by another soldier — a charge that commanders at the base denied for months. Maj. Gen. Gene LeBoeuf, Forces Command chief of staff, told reporters Friday that the soldier who harassed her is among those disciplined.

He declined to identify that person, but said it was not Robinson, the soldier investigators say killed her. Robinson killed himself July 1 as police were trying to take him into custody. The family has identified the soldier who harassed her as Sgt. 1st Class Jovanny Rivera.

The report said the investigating officer “found no credible evidence to conclude” that Robinson sexually harassed Guillén or that they had any relationship outside of their work setting. And it did not find a motive in the killing. Instead, it said Robinson sexually harassed another soldier.

Guillén's family has said that he harassed Guillén. “If you can't say why he murdered her, you can't say he didn't sexually harass her,” said Guillén family attorney Natalie Khawam in an interview with The Associated Press Friday.

An independent review panel created to dig into the problems at the base concluded last December that military leaders at the base were not adequately dealing with high rates of sexual assault, harassment, drug use and other problems.

It also found that the Army's Criminal Investigation Command, or CID, was understaffed, overwhelmed and filled with inexperienced investigators.

The panel's chairman told members of Congress in a hearing earlier this year that the base leadership was focused on military readiness, and “completely and utterly neglected” the sexual assault prevention program. As a result, he said, lower-level unit commanders didn't encourage service members to report assaults, and in many cases were shaming victims or were actually the perpetrators themselves.

In response to the latest investigation, the Guillén family and Khawam also issued a statement saying there are many inconsistencies in the report.

In an interview with the AP Friday, Guillén's sisters Lupe and Mayra expressed frustration.

“For me personally, I am barely halfway through the report. It is very emotional for me to re-read everything we have had to go through and to re-read certain things stated in favor of the Army,” Mayra Guillén said. “It has been really frustrating to read everything and remind myself of the details we once lived through.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Red sanders worth Rs 5 crore seized at Chennai port

A total of 6.4 MTS of Red Sanders worth Rs 5 crore was seized by Chennai Sea Customs from a container meant for export to Taiwan, said Chennai Customs on Saturday.Chennai Sea Customs on specific intelligence intercepted an export container ...

COVID-19 ‘vaccine equity in action’ in the Maldives: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

The Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths up until 29 April. As World Immunization Week comes to an end, Ms. Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic. UN Mal...

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Mexico looks for U.S. help as AstraZeneca admits Latin American vaccine delayMexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday the United States would probably send his country...

Shrek 5: Is it a reboot or a Shrek sequel? Know in detail

The DreamWorks Animation movie Shrek 5 was announced back in 2016. Later, it was reported that the fifth and final installment of the franchise was under development. Fast forward four years and fans are still waiting for an official update...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021