BJP asks state party units to strictly follow EC's order on victory procession

Ahead of the announcement of the results of the assembly polls in four states and a union territory, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday asked its workers to strictly follow the Election Commission guidelines prohibiting the victory procession after the counting of votes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 13:31 IST
BJP logo. Image Credit: ANI

By Kumar Gaurav Ahead of the announcement of the results of the assembly polls in four states and a union territory, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Saturday asked its workers to strictly follow the Election Commission guidelines prohibiting the victory procession after the counting of votes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"India is suffering from a dangerous phase of COVID-19. Lakhs of people are getting infected. The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard to help fellow Indians and to defeat the second wave of coronavirus," a letter issued by BJP general secretary Arun Singh read. "At the same time election in all five states and by-elections and local election in all states has been completed. Results for all the elections will come on May 2. The Election Commission has banned victory procession," it added.

The letter further said, "BJP national president JP Nadda has asked all the state unit presidents and general secretaries of the organisation to make sure that nobody breaks the rules made by EC on the result day. All state unit chiefs have been asked to convey this and assure that there is no victory procession and also there should be no function on results. States must ensure that at block, district or local level, no procession should be there and all party leaders and cadets must follow guidelines issued by the EC." "COVID protocol must be followed at the same time. BJP cadres must work hard on Seva Hi Sangathan, which aims to benefit fellow citizens," the letter added.

The Election Commission had on April 27 issued a statement banning the victory processions during and after the results of the elections amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases. Nadda had also welcomed the EC's decision.

"I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karykartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis," he had tweeted. The assembly elections were held in Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry last month. The results for the same will declared on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

