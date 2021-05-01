Left Menu

BJP transformed 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission into 'Aatma Nirbhar India', says Digambar Kamat

Hitting out at the Centre over surge in coronavirus deaths, Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Saturday alleged that Central Government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission has turned into 'Aatma Nirbhar India'.

ANI | Margao (Panaji) | Updated: 01-05-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 14:40 IST
BJP transformed 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission into 'Aatma Nirbhar India', says Digambar Kamat
Goa Leader of opposition Digambar Kamat. Image Credit: ANI

Hitting out at the Centre over spike in coronavirus deaths, Goa Leader of Opposition (LoP) Digambar Kamat on Saturday alleged that Central Government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' mission has turned into 'Aatma Nirbhar India'. "After transforming Goa as 'Covid Purna', the insensitive and irresponsible BJP government in Goa announces to suspend all activities under 'Swayam Purna' Goa. With rising Covid deaths Central Government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission has turned into Aatma 'Nirbhar India'," alleged Digambar Kamat.

LoP further said that tall claims of "Make in India" have completely fallen flat as we are dependent on other countries for breathing oxygen now. "Today, the world has realised that the loud talks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have pushed Indians into a death trap. Other countries are now sending help to save human lives. We are dependent on other countries for breathing oxygen now. The tall claims of "Make in India" have completely fallen flat," added Digambar Kamat.

He further said that it is a sad situation all over as people are made to suffer only because the BJP government failed to create health infrastructure and healthcare facilities. "It is frustrating, disgusting and painful to hear the cries of people begging for oxygen to save lives of their relatives. I am getting frequent calls from all over the state pleading for beds and timely treatments to Covid patients. Unfortunately, the government is clueless, directionless and without any humanity charged," said Goa Leader of Opposition.

He also suggested that the government sets aside all its priorities and focus only on saving lives while adding that the government should stop all other expenditure and procure Covid vaccines on topmost priority. "I once again appeal to the Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant and the BJP functionaries, shed your ego for the sake of Goa and take every stakeholder on board to find a resolution to the crisis," added Digambar Kamat.

He further hoped that the Goa Government will also realise the blunders it has made and take everyone into confidence to find a resolution to put a system in place. "There is no governance and there is no System existing in Goa," he said.

He also said that the people of Goa need to take care of themselves by taking maximum precautions and staying at home. "Let us all pray to God to save us from a bigger disaster," Digambar Kamat further added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka Minister rules out stringent lockdown for now

Bengaluru, May 1 PTI Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Saturday said there is no proposal before the State government to impose a stringent lockdown though he admitted that at least three to four weeks of strict measures were requi...

Female dentists provide quality dental care in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is empowering women and one example is that female dentists in the private health sector are providing quality care to patients in the region. Speaking to ANI, Dr Roomesa, a dentist said that it is a very positive sign tha...

Value for money and quality oriented cosmetics will now be available in India also, says Founder of Onest Ltd. Pawan Gupta

Mumbai Maharashtra India, May 1 ANINewsVoir The market size of Indian personal care industry is growing day by day. Not only women but even men are equally taking interest in selecting and using products which suits them best. Onest Limited...

Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav condole demise of former RJD MP Shahabuddin

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday offered condolences on the demise of former Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin who passed away due to COVID-19. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles the demise of former RJD MP Mohd Shah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021