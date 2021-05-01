COVID-19: Jaishankar speaks to foreign ministers of Thailand, Singapore, Norway

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 14:47 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday held separate telephonic talks with his counterparts from Thailand, Singapore and Norway on India's fight against the second wave of COVID-19 that is ravaging several parts of the country.

Following his conversation with Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Jaishankar said India is confident that it can continue to count on its partnership with Thailand.

''Discussed the COVID-19 challenge and international cooperation with Thai DPM & FM Don Pramudwinai. Appreciated the supplies of cryogenic tanks and other oxygen-related equipment. Confident that we can continue to count on our partnership with Thailand,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

Thailand on Saturday supplied to India as gift 15 oxygen concentrators while the Indian community in the Southeast Asian country sent a separate consignment of 15 oxygen concentrators.

The medical supplies were brought to Delhi on a Royal Thai Air Force plane which is also evacuating some officials of the embassy of Thailand in India.

Sources said 100 oxygen cylinders have separately been offered by the Indian Association of Thailand and steps are being taken for their speedy transportation to India.

Indian corporates, in coordination with the Indian embassy in Thailand, are sourcing cryogenic oxygen tanks from Thailand and 11 such containers were brought from that country by the Indian Air Force, they said.

''Further strengthening historical ties with a close maritime neighbour. Welcome the gift of 15 oxygen concentrators from our ASEAN partner and friend Thailand. Also thank the Indian community in Thailand who have generously donated another 15 oxygen concentrators,'' MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

About his talks with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Jaishankar said the special relationship between the two countries matters even more in these difficult times.

''Good conversation with FM @VivianBala of Singapore.Thanked him for the support provided of oxygen-related equipment. Appreciate the rapid facilitation of our airforce and navy supply missions,'' he tweeted.

''Singapore is a logistics hub of great value. Our special relationship matters even more in these difficult times,'' he added.

Jaishankar said he also discussed the COVID situation and its global implications during his talks with Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide.

''Received a solidarity call from FM Ine Eriksen Søreide of Norway. Discussed the COVID situation and its global implications. Thanked for the support extended by Norway. Also exchanged notes on our close cooperation in the UN Security Council,'' he said in another tweet.

As India battles a devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, countries around the world have announced sending medical supplies to help it tide over the situation.

