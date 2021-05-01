Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 7 lakh to Maha CMRF for COVID-19 work

Melody queen, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar has donated Rs 7 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) for coronavirus-related works in Maharashtra, an official said on Saturday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has thanked the legendary singer for her gesture and urged citizens to contribute towards the state government's relief measures, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

''As part of social responsibility, Lata Mangeshkar has made a contribution of Rs 7 lakh. More and more citizens should come forward to contribute towards the cause,'' the statement said.

The statement also mentioned the bank details for making contributions to the CMRF for COVID-19 works.

Maharashtra on Friday 62,919 fresh COVID-19 cases and 828 deaths that raised the tally of infections to 46,02,472, and toll to 68,813.

