Former Italian PM Berlusconi returns home after 24 days in hospital

Former Italian PM Berlusconi returns home after 24 days in hospitalReuters | Milan | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:12 IST
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from Milan's San Raffaele hospital, where he had been since April 6 for a series of tests, a person close to the matter said on Saturday, confirming a report by news agency ANSA.
Berlusconi, 84, who was discharged on Friday, is now staying in his villa in Arcore, north of Milan, ANSA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
