Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav condole demise of former RJD MP Shahabuddin

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday offered condolences on the demise of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin who passed away due to COVID-19.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:33 IST
Late former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday offered condolences on the demise of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin who passed away due to COVID-19. "Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condoles the demise of former RJD MP Mohd Shahabuddin. He was an MLA and MP from Siwan for a very long time. The CM says prays for his soul to rest in peace," a statement from Bihar Chief Minister's Office read.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav also expressed his condolences and tweeted: "Former RJD MP Mohammad Shahabuddin's untimely demise due to COVID infection is sad news. May God give him a place in heaven, provide support to family and well-wishers. His demise is irreplaceable damage to the party. During this time of sadness, RJD is with the bereaved family." Shahabuddin passed away on Saturday morning at a hospital in Delhi where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

DG (Tihar) Sandeep Goel confirmed the news about Shahabuddin's death. Goel informed that Shahabuddin, who was serving a life sentence for murder at the Tihar Jail, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 20, after which he was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital. A court in Bihar had convicted Shahabuddin to 10 years of imprisonment for his involvement in an arms act case. Challenging the Bihar court's order, Shahabuddin then filed an appeal before the Supreme Court and sought appropriate orders.

Later, the Supreme Court had sought a detailed response from the state government after hearing the petition filed by the former MP, challenging his conviction. Shahabuddin's senior lawyer submitted to the apex court that his client has been in jail for the last 14 years in a murder case.

The 53-year-old was serving a life sentence in a 2004 double murder case. (ANI)

