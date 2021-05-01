Left Menu

Raut seeks SC-monitored national panel for COVID-19 management

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:47 IST
Raut seeks SC-monitored national panel for COVID-19 management

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored national committee for COVID-19 management to address issues related to oxygen supply, availability of beds, medicines and vaccination in all the states.

He alleged that there was no transparency and clarity on the allocation of vaccine doses to states.

''Many states, includingMaharashtra, are not getting the required number of doses. What is the central government doing?'' he asked.

''The Supreme Court should take up the COVID management and vaccination drive and form a national committee for the purpose,'' the Sena's Rajya Sabha member said.

The committee can function without bias and take into account the coronavirus situation in every state with respect to oxygen supply, availability of beds and medicines, he added.

According to him, everybody should leave politics aside and focus on saving each and every life in all the states of the country.

He said Bihar's chief secretary died of coronavirus.

''A chief secretary is the state administration's head and if he succumbs to coronavirus, it reflects badly,'' Raut said.

Raut, who is the executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', said that during the pandemic, media should be considered an essential service.

''They (media personnel) are working on field despite hardships. The Centre and the state governments should work for their welfare,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some key Maha ministers diverting oxygen, Remdesivir: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged some key ministers in the Maharashtra government are diverting the supply of medical oxygen and Remdesivir to their respective districts at the cost of other areas.Speaking at the inau...

Indian scientists flag virus mutations that could 'evade immune response'

A forum of scientific advisers set up by the Indian government has told authorities about minor mutations in some samples of the coronavirus that could possibly evade immune response and require more study, a leader of the forum has told Re...

Master of None Season 3 trailer centers on Lena Waithe, Naomi Ackie

Master of None Season 3 is one of the highly anticipated comedy-dramas. Its been almost four years since Master of None, by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang dropped its Season 2 finale on May 12, 2017.Master of None Season 3 is set to release on N...

Eight COVID-19 patients die in Delhi's Batra Hospital due to oxygen shortage

Eight COVID-19 patients died in Delhis Batra Hospital on Saturday due to shortage of oxygen, a senior hospital official said. Six COVID patients died in the ICU ward and two in the main ward due to oxygen shortage today. We could not save t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021