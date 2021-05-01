Lockdown in Delhi extended by one week, announces Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced extension of the ongoing lockdown in the national capital by another week.

''Lockdown in Delhi is being extended by one week,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The ongoing lockdown that was scheduled to conclude at 5 am on May 3, now stands extended for another week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)