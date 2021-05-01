Left Menu

All arrangements in place for counting of votes in TN, Puducherry

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 18:30 IST
All arrangements in place for counting of votes in TN, Puducherry

All arrangements are in place for counting of votes on Sunday as per COVID-19 guidelines for the Assembly polls held on April 6 in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry as political parties anxiously await the results.

In Tamil Nadu, though there were four fronts, including actor-politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam-led combine, the key contest is between the ruling AIADMK and the main opposition DMK, which exit polls have predicted would wrest the reins of power after a 10-year hiatus.

Counting is set to start at 8 AM in 75 counting centres across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, which would be monitored by observers, authorities said.

Chennai has three counting centres, Loyola College, Queen Mary's College and Anna University.

Directions, including RT-PCR tests and two doses of vaccination for candidates and agents to enter counting halls, would be followed strictly, they said.

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo participated in a virtual meet chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, who reviewed the counting arrangments in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Cumulatively, there would be 3,372 EVM tables and depending on the constituency and votes polled, the counting exercise is estimated to be completed after anywhere between 13 and 43 rounds in each of the 234 Assembly segments.

Separately, there would be tables to count postal ballots and in total, it shall be 4,000 plus tables.

Over 16,000 personnel have been deployed to perform the counting exercise.

Postal ballots would be taken up first and EVM votes half-an hour later.

The counting centres, with CCTV surveillance, have been brought under a three-tier security cover with personnel from Central Armed Police Forces and the state police guarding the strong rooms.

The arrangement is set to continue till the completion of the process.

In total, over a lakh police personnel have been deployed across the state for the counting exercise and authorities said that as per guidelines, no 'victory procession' or congregations by parties would be allowed.

There are nearly 4,000 (3,998) candidates in the fray, including top AIADMK leaders, Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin and his son and party youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is seeking to enter the Assembly for the first time.

AIADMK's rival and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) chief T T V Dhinakaran, MNM's Haasan, BJP state unit chief L Murugan and the saffron party's Khushbu Sundar are among the prominent candidates. AMMK-DMDK combine and Nam Thamizhar Katchi are also in the fray.

Polls were held to 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and by-election was also held to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat, where Congress party's Vijay Vasanth and BJP leader and former union minister, Pon Radhakrishnan are the key candidates.

In the union territory of Puducherry, the former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy-led All India NR Congress-BJP-AIADMK alliance and Congress-DMK combine are the key contenders for power.

Exit polls have predicted a win for the front led by Rangaswamy.

As many as 1,382 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in the UT, while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs seizes gold worth over Rs 57 lakhs at Chennai airport

Chennai Air Customs on Saturday seized 1.2 kilograms of gold worth more than Rs 57 lakhs from a passenger, who arrived here from Dubai. The pax, who is a resident of Nagapattinam, has been arrested.1.2 kg gold worth Rs 57.75 lakhs seized fr...

US Domestic News Roundup: Billionaire Eli Broad dies at 87; At funeral of Black teen shot by Ohio police in melee and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Billionaire Eli Broad dies at 87, helped create Los Angeles art sceneEli Broad, the billionaire entrepreneur turned philanthropist and art collector who played an outsized role in sh...

Verstappen leads Hamilton in 3rd practice for Portuguese GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time in the third and final practice for the Portuguese Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.Verstappen was .24 seconds quicker than Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, the defending ch...

Entertainment News Roundup: Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse; Grammy organizers change rules and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged for possessing child sex abuse materialsJoshua James Duggar, the 33-year-old former star of the popular reality TV show 19 Kids and Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021